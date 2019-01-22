close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 22, 2019

Raja Ejaz assumes responsibility as Pakistan’s ambassador in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 22, 2019

Raja Ali Ejaz, a career diplomat, assumed responsibilities as Ambassador of Pakistan in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 21st January, 2019.

Prior to this appointment he served as Consul General of Pakistan in New York.

Further, he served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad as Director General (United Nations) from January 2013 to January 2014, says a press release received from Jeddah here today.

He has earlier held the appointments of Director in the Office of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (2004-2006), Desk Officer for India (1996-1998) and Desk Officer for South East Asia & Pacific (1991-1992) in the Ministry.

He has also served at various overseas assignments at the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul (1992-1996), High Commission for Pakistan in London (1998-2001), Embassy of Pakistan in Bucharest (2001-2004) and Embassy of Pakistan in Mexico (2006-2012). He attended Civil Service Academy in Lahore from 1990-1991.

Latest News

More From Pakistan