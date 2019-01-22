Raja Ejaz assumes responsibility as Pakistan’s ambassador in Saudi Arabia

Raja Ali Ejaz, a career diplomat, assumed responsibilities as Ambassador of Pakistan in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 21st January, 2019.



Prior to this appointment he served as Consul General of Pakistan in New York.

Further, he served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad as Director General (United Nations) from January 2013 to January 2014, says a press release received from Jeddah here today.

He has earlier held the appointments of Director in the Office of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (2004-2006), Desk Officer for India (1996-1998) and Desk Officer for South East Asia & Pacific (1991-1992) in the Ministry.

He has also served at various overseas assignments at the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul (1992-1996), High Commission for Pakistan in London (1998-2001), Embassy of Pakistan in Bucharest (2001-2004) and Embassy of Pakistan in Mexico (2006-2012). He attended Civil Service Academy in Lahore from 1990-1991.