Tue Jan 22, 2019
January 22, 2019

CTD officials involved in Sahiwal incident to face trial under Section 302 PPC

Tue, Jan 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said that 16 officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have been booked under terrorism charges for their alleged involvement in Sahiwal shootout that killed four people, including a husband, wife and their teenage daughter.

Speaking here in National Assembly, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that these 16 officials including 10 in uniform, would be trialed under 302 PPC.

She informed the House that FIR was lodged under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code along with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. 

It may be mention that case has been registered in Yousafwala police station of Sahiwal District, in response to a complaint by Jaleel Ahmed, the brother of Khaleel who was among those shot dead by the CTD.

