Sahiwal incident: Victim’s brother demands PM Imran Khan resignation

LAHORE: Jalil, the brother of the victim of Sahiwal shooting Khalil, has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Talking to media here Tuesday, Jalil also demanded Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Information Minister.

Jalil warned that if the recommendations made by the Joint Investigation Team, probing the Sahiwal incident, were not accepted they would again stage sit-in.



The JIT has presented its initial report to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. The investigating team has found no links of Khalil's family to terrorism, the sources said and added that CTD mishandled the situation.

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar is chairing a high-level meeting where Sahiwal JIT members are also present.

Senior Minister Aleem Khan, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Police and officials of concerned agencies are also attending the meeting.

The meeting is deliberating on the Sahiwal initial report, presented by the JIT team.

The JIT was tasked to present its report in 72 hours, ended at 5:00PM today, however, earlier, the team head Punjab Police Additional Inspector General (AIG) Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah said it is not possible to submit a final report on the incident by 5pm today.