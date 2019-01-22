Woman among four suspects arrested for murder of Karachi police constable

KARACHI: Police have arrested four suspects including a woman in connection with inquiry into the murder of a traffic police constable who was shot dead on Monday, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Ehtasham, a resident of Hyderabad, was targeted while he was on his way to work early Monday morning.

Wearing the police uniform, the deceased received bullets in his chest and an arm, the investigators said.

They said CCTV footage from nearby buildings helped police arrest the suspects.

Sources in the police department said the woman arrested by the investigators is one of the relatives of the deceased.

Ehtsham had joined the department in 2007. Motive behind the murder is yet to be known.