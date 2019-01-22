Pak Army rescues tourists trapped in Nathia Gali snow





RAWALPINDI: A new spell of snowfall has pummeled the mountainous areas, intensifying the problems of the people as numerous tourists remained stranded in Ayubia, Nathia Gali and other parts of the scenic valley.

Similar situation exists in Tauheedabad area near Nathiagali where the tourists were trapped as heavy snow has covered the roads. Moreover; the local residents were also suffering due to the closed routes.



According to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Asif Ghafoor, Pakistan Army and PAF's rescue team, carrying medicines and food items, were sent at midnight in support of civil administration to carry out the rescue operation, and they rescued all the people stranded in Nathia Gali, later they were moved to save place at Murree and Kala Bagh.

The military spokesperson late on Monday tweeted: "On media reports of stranded tourists at Toheedabad near Nathia Gali a rescue team each of Army and PAF sent in support of civil administration. Rescue teams carrying medicines and food items. Road blocked due to heavy snowfall and broken down vehicles. Approach being cleared."



Earlier, the tourists in video message appealed the local administration and the other concerned authorities to make efforts for their rescue as they were trapped due to heavy snowfall that closed the roads. Nathiya Gali has received 3 feet of snow, while the temperature has fallen below freezing.

Meanwhile, Army's team and local administration have began the rescue operation . making efforts to clear the routes.



The inclement weather paralysed life in upper areas as temperatures plunged to below freezing point. Several roads in the areas were closed because of the heaviest snowfall of the season so far. The local administration has warned the tourist in the areas to be cautious while driving in the slippery roads.

According to the Met Office, intermittent snowfall, which started in the late hours of Sunday, will continue for another day.