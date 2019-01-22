Army's team sent to rescue tourists trapped in Nathia Gali snow: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Heavy snowfall in mountainous areas has intensified the problems of the people as numerous tourists remained stranded in Ayubia, Nathia Gali and other parts of the scenic valley.

Similar situation exists in Tauheedabad near Nathiagali where the tourists are trapped as heavy snow has covered the roads. Moreover; the local residents are also suffering due to the closed routes.



According to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Asif Ghafoor Pakistan Army and PAF's rescue team, carrying medicines and food items, has been sent in support of civil administration to carry out the rescue operation, adding that they have begun efforts to safely recovered the stranded tourists.

The military spokesperson late on Monday tweeted: "On media reports of stranded tourists at Toheedabad near Nathia Gali a rescue team each of Army and PAF sent in support of civil administration. Rescue teams carrying medicines and food items. Road blocked due to heavy snowfall and broken down vehicles. Approach being cleared."



Earlier, the tourists in video message appealed the local administration and the concerned authorities to make efforts for their rescue as they were trapped due to heavy snowfall that closed the roads .

Meanwhile, Army's team and local administration have began the rescue operation . making efforts to clear the routes.







