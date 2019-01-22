25 killed in Lasbela bus crash fire





QUTTA: At least 24 people were killed and 7 others injured when a bus in Balochistan’s Lasbela district burst into flames after crashing with a truck on Monday.



The ill-fated bus carrying dozens of passengers was heading from the southern city of Karachi to Panjgur district, when it crashed in Lasbela district.



At least 24 bodies have been recovered from the vehicle. All of them were burned, and a rescue operation was underway.

Deadly traffic accidents have been very common in the country owing to reckless driving and the bad condition of roads. Every year hundreds of people lose their lives in traffic related incidents in the country.