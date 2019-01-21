15 passengers killed as bus catches fire after collision with truck in Lasbela

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HUB: At least 15 passengers including women and children were killed and 16 others injured after bus caught fire following head-on collision with truck in Balochistan’s Lasbela district.
Deputy Commissioner Shabir Mengal has confirmed the incident, saying four seriously injured persons have been shifted to Karachi from Lasbela hospital.
The ill-fated bus was en route to Bajgore from Karachi when fatal accident occurred.
