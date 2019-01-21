15 passengers killed as bus catches fire after collision with truck in Lasbela

HUB: At least 15 passengers including women and children were killed and 16 others injured after bus caught fire following head-on collision with truck in Balochistan’s Lasbela district.



Deputy Commissioner Shabir Mengal has confirmed the incident, saying four seriously injured persons have been shifted to Karachi from Lasbela hospital.

The ill-fated bus was en route to Bajgore from Karachi when fatal accident occurred.