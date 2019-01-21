close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 21, 2019

Hamza Shehbaz has no Twitter account: PML-N

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Shehbaz Sharif doesn’t have any account on Twitter, PML-N said on Monday.

In a message on Twitter, the opposition party said that Hamza Shehbaz had no Twitter account nor his team was running any in his name.

“Any account with his name is not related to Hamza Shehbaz Sharif,” it added.

“Opposition Leader Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has no account on Twitter neither his team is running any account on Twitter. Any account with his name is not related to Hamza Shehbaz Sharif,” it tweeted.


