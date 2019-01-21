close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 21, 2019

Video: PM Imran Khan gets red carpet welcome in Doha

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 21, 2019

DOHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Qatari capital Doha on a two-day official visit.

The prime minister was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Qatar Mr. Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi upon arrival at Hamad International Airport.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Finance Minister Asad Umar. 

PM Imran Khan is visiting Doha on the invitation of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari, Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif and Chairperson Task Force on Energy Nadeem Babar are also accompanying the Prime Minister, Radio Pakistan reported.

Imran Khan will also meet business and investment community of Qatar besides addressing Pakistani community during the visit.

