Sahiwal killing: Names of CTD officials disclosed in initial JIT report

LAHORE: The names of counter terrorism department officials involved in alleged shootout in Sahiwal have been disclosed in the initial report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).



Sources privy to the development has revealed that the JIT has blamed CTD officials, who carried out the operation. According to the report, CTD officials showed negligence.

According to the report, the shootout was carried out under CTD sub-inspector Safdar Hussain and while other officials include Ahsan Khan, Muhammad Ramzan, Saifullah and Hussainain.

The JIT has recommended that a case should be lodged against the CTD officials.



Earlier, the family of Sahiwal incident victims had lodged a FIR against the personnel of Punjab police of kidnapping the Khalil’s family and then killing them with a planned strategy on G.T Road on Saturday.

16 unknown men have been named in the complaint.

The case was registered on the complaint of Mohammad Jalil, a brother of Khalil, who was among those shot dead by the CTD men.

The FIR was lodged under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. However, nobody has been nominated in the FIR as the names of those officials who took part in the operation had not been provided by the CTD.

Ten officials in uniform and six in plainclothes carried out the operation.

According to the details, Mohammad Khalil along with his family members including wife, four children and driver left Lahore at 08:30 am to Burewala to attend a wedding.

The FIR alleged that 16 persons in a Elite van kidnapped the family when it crossed the Okara bypass and took them to a pre-decided place near Qadirabad on main G.T Road and opened fire on the car killing Khalil, wife Nabeela, daughter Areeba and driver Zeeshan on the spot.

While, son Mohammad Umair, daughter Muniba and Jaziba suffered injuries.

The Sahiwal incident has sent shock waves across the country with Prime Minister Imran Khan promising swift action against those involved in the gruesome act.

A video surfaced on social media exposed the claims of Counter Terrorism Department that they were militants and were killed in encounter.

A Joint Investigation Team has been constituted to probe the matter which would finalise the report in 72 hours.