UNGA President appreciates Pakistan’s contributions to peacekeeping missions

ISLAMABAD: United Nations General Assembly Presidnet Maria Fernanda Espinosa paid a visit to Centre for International Peace & Stability (CIPS) at National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Monday.

She was accompanied by Maleeha Lodhi, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN.



Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, along with NUST senior management and faculty received the esteemed guests upon arrival at the main campus.

While interacting with NUST faculty and students, Ms Fernanda acknowledged Pakistan’s meritorious contributions to the UN peacekeeping missions, terming it one of the largest countries to have contributed to bringing peace in areas marred by insecurity and unrest.

She also lauded NUST for providing peacekeeping training both to local & foreign troops.

She also mentioned that 2030 SDG goals had a direct link with the UN Security Council Resolution 1325, which emphasises on participation and protection of women in the UN missions. Rector NUST, in his remarks, extended his gratitude to Ms Fernanda for visiting CIPS and highlighted Pakistan’s contributions to the UN missions.

Besides apprising the dignitaries of NUST accomplishments, he said that female students and faculty members form a good proportion of overall NUST students and teaching staff, respectively, adding the figure is rising with every passing year.