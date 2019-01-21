close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
Pakistan

APP
January 21, 2019

Suspects arrested nearby New Sabzi Mandi Super Highway

Pakistan

APP
Mon, Jan 21, 2019

KARACHI: Four suspects were arrested and illegal weapons, bullets were recovered from them by Site Super Highway police during snap checking near New Sabzi Mandi at Karachi-Hyderabad Super Highway.

The accused identified as Samiullah, Shahid, Adil and Ubaidullah are reportedly involved in streets crimes in different parts of the city, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Irfan Ali Bahadur on Monday.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.

