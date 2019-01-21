Pakistan shares Kartarpur corridor draft agreement with India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has invited India to urgently send a delegation to Islamabad to negotiate and finalize the draft agreement between Islamabad and New Delhi for facilitation of Sikh yatrees to visit Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.



“In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to open Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November, 2019, the Government of Pakistan has shared the draft Agreement between Pakistan and India for facilitation of Sikh yatrees to visit the Gurudwara, Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal through the Indian High Commission in Islamabad,” a statement by the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan has appointed Director-General (South Asia & SAARC) as the focal person on Pakistan’s side and requested that India also designate a focal person at its end.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the ground breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on 28 November 2018.

Pakistan took this step to accommodate the longstanding request of the Sikh community, especially from India particularly in view of 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

This was in line with Islamic principles that advocate respect for all religions and Pakistan’s policy of promoting inter-faith harmony and religious tolerance and also in line with Quaid’s vision of a peaceful neighbourhood.

Pakistan would continue with its efforts to bring peace and stability in the region.