PM Imran Khan leaves for Qatar on 2-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Qatar on two-day official visit, where the Pakistani Premier will hold meetings with Emir of Qatar and his Qatari counterpart.



PM Imran Khan is visiting Doha on the invitation of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari, Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif and Chairperson Task Force on Energy Nadeem Babar are accompanying the Prime Minister, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Imran Khan will also meet business and investment community of Qatar besides addressing Pakistani community during the visit.