‘National Job Programme’ to be launched to create employment opportunities for youth

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, held a meeting with a team of GIZ to explore various avenues of collaboration for the development of an effective National Job Programme (NJP), a remarkable initiative of the Government for creating gainful employment opportunities for the youth.



National Job Programme (NJP) would include vocational training of youth in best of the best TVET institutes, and their placements in relevant industries to spur national economic growth.

Moreover, youth trained in high-end technologies in the fields of construction, hospitality, artificial intelligence, e-mobility and robotics would also be facilitated to seek jobs in the international markets.

It was agreed in the meeting that GIZ would rank the existing TVET sector institutes in the country based on the quality of their training programmes.

Accordingly, Prime Minister’s Youth Programme would engage top ranking institutes to impart skills training to youth for a more productive employment under its National Job Programme (NJP).

Usman Dar appreciated GIZ for their role in the development of TVET sector in Pakistan, and expressed hope to leverage their expertise in the field for creating better employment opportunities for the youth.