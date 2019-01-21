PTI approaches SC seeking Zardari’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday approached Supreme Court seeking disqualification of Pakistan People Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari under Article 62(f)(i), 63 of the Constitution.



Two party leaders, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman cited former president, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and National Assembly secretary as respondents.

The petitioners alleged that Zardari concealed details pertaining to ownership of an apartment in New York City, United States, in the nomination papers filed ahead of the Elections 2018 and also failed to disclose two bulletproof vehicles.

Zardari violated Article 62(f)(i) of the Constitution and Section 231 of the Election Act, 2017, petitioners maintained.

They alleged that both the apartment and the armoured vehicles have not been disclosed in the Form B of the nomination papers filed by Zardari on July 6, 2018, as a candidate for NA-213.

"Zardari occupies more than one office apart from co-chairing PPP, he is also president of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) which was violation of the Article 63 (a) of the Constitution," petitioners added.

PTI leaders also took the plea that Zardari’s alleged involvement in the alleged money laundering of billions of rupees through fictitious bank accounts are also grounds for his disqualification.

Later, speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, the PTI leader Usman Dar said, “We hope that the court will hear the petition soon and I am confident to win this case.”

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not only complete its tenure but also continue for next five years after winning next elections, however, its Zardari who seem not to complete his term.

Khurram Sher Zaman, said that Zardari owns assets worth billions of rupees which he concealed.

"This is a very big case and we have a lot of evidence,” he said while adding that he would not speak further as the case was now in the court, however, would apprise the media when there would be any headway in the case.

On December 20, Zaman had filed a reference in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking the disqualification of the former president for allegedly concealing his New York apartment in his tax returns.

However, earlier this month, the PTI leader withdrew the disqualification plea stating that he would move to the Supreme Court against the PPP president.