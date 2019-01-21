Nigerian national arrested in Pakistan over online fraud in UK

ABBOTTABAD: The cyber crime wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Abbottabad arrested a Nigerian national involved in online fraud of Rs 4 million with a local person of Sherwan.



Deputy Director Cyber Crime wing FIA Abbottabad, Tahir Khan while talking to APP said that a resident of Sherwan, Tahir Sarwar registered a complaint that a UK based Pakistani girl who was his social media friend requested her to help him for retrieving the money of a client of her bank where she works.

She told Tahir that the client has died and left millions of dollars in the bank.

The girl took Rs. 4 million from Tahir Sarwar in terms of different fees for retrieving the money from the account.

FIA cyber crime wing while getting the record of the case arrested the Nigerian national Frank from Abbottabad who was allegedly involved in online fraud while the FIA team is also searching for other members of the international gang.

FIA is also investigating the bank accounts those were used for online fraud and recovered the cell phone which was being used in the scam.