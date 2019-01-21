Sahiwal incident: PM Imran assures ‘exemplary punishment’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday assured the nation that the culprits behind the Sahiwal incident would be given ‘exemplary punishment’.



This is the second statement of the prime minister on the incident that rocked the country Saturday and sparked outrage.

Three members of a family and a friend were killed in broad daylight by the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department.

The authorities claim that they were terrorists, however it was later revealed by the surviving kid that the family was going to attend a wedding in Burewala.

“The grief & anger of the ppl of Pak on Sahiwal incident is understandable & justified,” PM Imran tweeted.

He also stressed upon the reform in the police system.

“I assure the nation that when I return from Qatar not only will the guilty be given exemplary punishment but I will review the entire structure of Punjab police & start process of reforming it,” he further said.

The Punjab government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has constiuted a Joint Investigation Team to probe the matter which would report within 72 hours.