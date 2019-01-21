Unidentified men kill traffic warden in Karachi

KARACHI: An incident of target killing claimed the life of a traffic policeman in Karachi’s Garden Town area Sunday night.



The traffic warden, identified as Ihtesham Ahmed by the police, was on his way to his duty at Mazar-e-Quaid when a few men on a motorcycle opened fire at him.

The traffic policeman was shot in his arm and chest, police added.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Javed Meher stated that the traffic warden was shot by a 30mm-bore pistol.

Two bullet shells of 30 mm-bore pistol were found from the site and have been sent for forensic testing.

Hailing from Hyderabad, Ihtesham Ahmed had been affiliated with the traffic police force since 2007.