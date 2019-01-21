PM Imran to leave for two-day Qatar visit today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day visit to Qatar from Monday (today) on the invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani.



Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said the PM will call on Amir of Qatar and hold meeting with his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister will also discuss the issue of exporting Pakistani manpower to Qatar, he added.