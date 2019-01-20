close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 20, 2019

MNA Aamir Liaquat calls on PM Imran Khan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence on Sunday

In a message on Twitter, Hussain said he discussed with Premier Khan the political situation in Karachi.

“The prime minister has reiterated his resolve to bring those responsible for the Sialkot tragedy to book,” the MNA said.

“I have been directed to regain form. I am going to get an over,” he said, referring to cricket terminologies. 


