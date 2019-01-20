PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment for political settlement in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday reiterated his government's commitment to continue working with the United States and other regional stakeholders to find a political settlement in Afghanistan.



He also underscored the need for normalizing relations with all the neighbouring countries to unleash the potential of regional cooperation.

The prime minister was talking to senior US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who called on him.

Senator Graham is visiting Pakistan to discuss bilateral ties and review the regional security situation, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister said his economic team was constantly striving to evolve business friendly policies for potential investors, which could be benefited by the US companies.

In view of the historical linkages between Pakistan and the US, the two sides agreed to deepen the bilateral economic ties particularly in the context of trade and investment cooperation.

Senator Graham conveyed his appreciation of Pakistan''s positive role in the on-going efforts to find a political settlement in Afghanistan and praised the prime minister''s vision to have advocated for a political solution to the Afghan conflict.

He lauded the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve the economy, eliminate corruption and create jobs for the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister''s efforts to normalize relations with neighbouring countries were noteworthy, he added.