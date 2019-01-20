Peace in Afghanistan is vital for regional peace, COAS tells US delegation

RAWALPINDI: A US delegation led by General Joseph L. Votel, Commander US CENTCOM called on Chief of Army Staff( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army, two sides discuss geo-strategic environment, regional security and Afghanistan peace & reconciliation process.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for regional peace and stability.

The army chief reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is vital for regional peace.

He said that Pakistan despite constraints has contributed to all efforts for regional peace and would continue to do so.