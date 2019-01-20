Watch: Indian man amazed by Lahore-Islamabad motorway facilities

ISLAMABAD: An Indian national touring Pakistan was blown away with facilities being extended to travelers on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway.



“I am going to Islamabad from Lahore. I thought I should stop here for two minutes to share my experience. I came to Pakistan from India but till today I felt as I was still in India. But here I got the feeling of being in a foreign country,” the unidentified Indian said in a video message circulating on social media on Sunday.

“I am standing at a bus stop on Lahore-Islamabad motorway. Here you can see proper and marked parking space for motorists,” he said, adding the stop had all famous food brands.

“There are around 15 to 20 food outlets here. It has proper bus stops. I am really impressed with this place.”

“People at least have the sense to provide all facilities that one need while traveling. So hats off to people whoever had planned all this. So well done Pakistan,” the Indian national said, adding one must appreciate when something good was being done.