Sun Jan 20, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 20, 2019

Fauzia Kasuri urges PM Imran Khan to find a competent person as CM Punjab

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 20, 2019

KARACHI: Fauzia Kasuri has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to find a competent person as a Chief Minister of Punjab after horrified Sahiwal incident.

Tagging PM Imran Khan, Fauzia Kasuri took to Twitter saying, “I have no doubt that you are horrified and saddened by the Sahiwal TDC barbarism against innocent citizens. Managing Punjab is a huge undertaking and in the hands of a weak man.”

She went on to say, “Please find a competent person for the job. May Allah guide you, Ameen.”


