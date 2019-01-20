Fauzia Kasuri urges PM Imran Khan to find a competent person as CM Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Fauzia Kasuri has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to find a competent person as a Chief Minister of Punjab after horrified Sahiwal incident.
Tagging PM Imran Khan, Fauzia Kasuri took to Twitter saying, “I have no doubt that you are horrified and saddened by the Sahiwal TDC barbarism against innocent citizens. Managing Punjab is a huge undertaking and in the hands of a weak man.”
She went on to say, “Please find a competent person for the job. May Allah guide you, Ameen.”
KARACHI: Fauzia Kasuri has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to find a competent person as a Chief Minister of Punjab after horrified Sahiwal incident.
Tagging PM Imran Khan, Fauzia Kasuri took to Twitter saying, “I have no doubt that you are horrified and saddened by the Sahiwal TDC barbarism against innocent citizens. Managing Punjab is a huge undertaking and in the hands of a weak man.”
She went on to say, “Please find a competent person for the job. May Allah guide you, Ameen.”