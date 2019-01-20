Sahiwal killing: CM Punjab Usman Buzdar visits injured children

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Sahiwal District Hospital and inquired about the health of children injured in alleged encounter by Counter Terrorism Department.



Punjab CM was accompanied by IG Police Amjad Javed Saleemi.

CM Usman Buzdar assured the relatives of those killed in the Sahiwal CTD raid that JIT has been formed and it will present report in 72 hours. Strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Punjab Chief Minister and IG Police also assured the family of all kind of assistance.

On the occasion, uncle of the injured children said, “The minors were asking for their parents, how we can bring them back.”

He questioned, “Do these children seem terrorists?”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed CM Buzdar to reach Sahiwal in the aftermath of killing of four people during a police raid.

According to sources, Premier Khan has directed the chief minister to visit the hospital in Sahiwal and monitor the situation himself.

CM Buzdar has asked Punjab police chief to immediately arrest all CTD personnel involved in the raid.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab formed a joint investigation team to probe into the killing.



The JIT was asked to complete its inquiry in three days and submit a report within three days of the incident.

