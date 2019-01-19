BZU syndicate suspends teacher for harassment

MULTAN: Bahauddin Zakariya University suspended Assistant Professor Nauman Wasif after declaring him guilty of of harassment on Saturday.



In its meeting, the syndicate reviewed report of harassment committee and suspended the teacher who was found guilty of immoral activities.

It was decided to initiate strict action against the teacher.

A committee in line with Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act was constituted on the matter.

The members of the committee were Professor Dr Muhammad Shafqatullah, Professor Dr Masood Akhtar and Professor Dr Ghazala Yasmeen.

The syndicate instructed the committee to work on daily basis and present complete report in this regard.

The syndicate meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor BZU Dr Tariq Mehmood Ansari and attended by Justice Muhammad Shehram Chaudhary a Lahore High Court judge, Registrar Sohaib Khan, Prof Dr Aashique Khan Durrani, MPA Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Additional Secretary government of Punjab Zeeshan Javed, Prof Dr Maimoona, Shah Sawar, Prof Dr Imran Chaudhary and lecturer Amna Naqvi.