Facts about Sahiwal incident to be made public: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives for making facts about the Sahiwal shooting incident public.



The minister, in a video message, said if the version of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) about the incident was not correct, then the personnel involved in it would be brought to book and would face exemplary punishment.

He said that prime minister had talked to the Punjab chief minister and asked him to reach Sahiwal as early as possible.

The CTD''s version was that terrorists had been killed in the incident but media reports and children''s statements were different.

The people would be informed about the real facts, he added.