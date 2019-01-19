CTD submits report to IG Punjab about Sahiwal raid

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department has submitted its report to IG Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi about today’s raid that led to killing of four people, including three family members.



According to the report, the raid was carried out on a tip-off from an intelligence agency.

The report claims that CTD personnel signed terrorists riding a car and a motorcycle near Sahiwal Toll Plaza to stop but they opened fire.

Security personnel retaliated in self-defense, resulting in the death of four terrorists, including two women, it said.

According to the report, all four people were killed by their own accomplices during cross-fire. Three terrorists managed to flee.

It further said that terrorists were traveling with their family to escape arrest.

One suspect was identified as Zeeshan while three terrorists – Shahid Jabbar, Abdul Rehman and an unknown suspect, escaped on motorcycle.

The CTD personnel recovered a suicide vest, hand grenades, rifles and other weapons from the scene, according to the report.