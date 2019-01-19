I see Trump coming to Pakistan in PM Imran's tenure: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, in one of his predictions, stated on Saturday that US President Donald Trump will soon make a visit to Pakistan.



Rasheed while addressing a presser in Lahore said, "I can see Trump visiting the country during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s term."

He went on to say that he thinks Saudi Arabia is planning to make a huge investment in Pakistan. “Saudi will make such a big investment in the country that everyone will be shocked.”

Taking a jibe at the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, the minister said, “I have only heard and seen one person ask for the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and that person is Shehbaz Sharif.”

“No matter how hard Shehbaz tries, he will not get NRO,” Rashid asserted.

Stating that “as per the Constitution and law, no one can stop me from joining Public Accounts Committee (PAC)” he added, “Try to stop me if you can, I am becoming a part of the PAC.”

Rasheed added further, “It is essential for me to join the PAC and it is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) issue regarding which candidate they withdraw from the committee to make space for me.”

“At this time, I am the most senior and experienced member of the Parliament,” he said.

The railways minister went on to state, “Shehbaz had earlier said that he will not preside over cases pertaining to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Hence, I will chair the PAC on cases pertaining to PML-N.”

Lambasting at the country’s previous governments, Rasheed said, “Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are responsible for the current situation of the country.”

Regarding Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Rashid said, "If Bilawal wants to do politics then he should become a Bhutto and not a Zardari."

He added, "Bilawal's mother's was also used for political gains.” Asking Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa to "think about what was done with the country", Rashid said, "Ahsan, Khosa and Maula Buz Chandio should stand with Bilawal."