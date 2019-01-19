close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 19, 2019

Chief Justice has no social media accounts: SC spokesman

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 19, 2019
Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa-File photo

LAHORE: A Supreme Court spokesman on Saturday said Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has no social media accounts, Geo News reported.

According to the TV channel, the spokesman said the chief justice has no accounts on Facebook, Twitter or any other social media website.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been ordered to carry out an inquiry into fake social media accounts.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Friday took oath as the 26th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Latest News

More From Pakistan