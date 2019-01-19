Chief Justice has no social media accounts: SC spokesman

LAHORE: A Supreme Court spokesman on Saturday said Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has no social media accounts, Geo News reported.

According to the TV channel, the spokesman said the chief justice has no accounts on Facebook, Twitter or any other social media website.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been ordered to carry out an inquiry into fake social media accounts.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Friday took oath as the 26th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.