House fire kills two women and young boy in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A young boy and two women lost their lives amidst a fire breakout at their residence on Saturday morning.
According to reports, a residence at the Dhok Chaudhrian’s Scheme 3 area in Rawalpindi was set ablaze with rescue officials informing that the fire brigade was summoned at 6:15 in the morning.
It was further revealed by initial investigation reports that the cause of fire had been due to a gas leak.
The dead bodies of the two women and the 13-year-old boy were later shifted to the city’s District Headquarter Hospital.
Earlier in a related incident in Rawalpindi, five women of a family including a new bride were killed after a gas leak set the house on fire.
