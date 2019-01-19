House fire kills two women and young boy in Rawalpindi

close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 19, 2019
Fire in Rawalpindi’s PC hotel doused; no casualties
Pakistan

Web Desk
RAWALPINDI: A young boy and two women lost their lives amidst a fire breakout at their residence on Saturday morning.

According to reports, a residence at the Dhok Chaudhrian’s Scheme 3 area in Rawalpindi was set ablaze with rescue officials informing that the fire brigade was summoned at 6:15 in the morning.

It was further revealed by initial investigation reports that the cause of fire had been due to a gas leak.

The dead bodies of the two women and the 13-year-old boy were later shifted to the city’s District Headquarter Hospital.

Earlier in a related incident in Rawalpindi, five women of a family including a new bride were killed after a gas leak set the house on fire.

