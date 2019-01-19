Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 19-01-2019

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.



Weather Forecast for Sunday :

Widespread rain (with few moderate to isolated heavy falls) is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions), Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, D.I.Khan, Bannu, D.G.Khan divisions and at isolated places in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Bahawalpur, Multan divisions. Snowfall (moderate to heavy intensity) over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Malakand division.

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:



