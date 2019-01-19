Decision on military courts’ extension rests with parliament: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said that the military courts had been established with the consensus after terrorist attack on Army Public School (APS).

Speaking to a private news channel, DG ISPR said that the military courts had not been the wish of the Pakistan Army but national requirement, adding that if the parliament decides to back the extension, the military courts would continue work.



The tenure of military courts, which were established after the 2014 Peshawar attack to eradicate the terrorism, is set to expire in March.



"The decision on military courts’ extension rests with parliament," said Pakistan Army spokesperson, adding that they were established because the country’s criminal justice system couldn’t effectively deal with terrorism cases.

The DG ISPR said that the extension in the courts was of two years which had been given by the parliament. He added that they will continue if the parliament backs the extension.

Maj Gen Ghafoor said that military court had 717 cases within four years, while 646 were logically concluded. 345 terrorists were given death sentences.

Whenever the army chief confirms a death sentence, then the convict appeals to the president and if he is not pardoned then these cases go to civil courts at times, said the DG ISPR.