PM Imran Khan reviews progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to inform the public on progress on Naya Pakisyan Housing Project.



PM Khan was chairing a meeting to review progress made so far on the project here on Friday.

Imran Khan was informed that work on the establishment of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority has almost been completed, Radio Pakistan reported.

Financing model for purchasing of homes and work on associated tax exemptions is also near completion, he was told.

It was also apprised that work on construction of 25,000 housing units at the federal level in Lahore and Islamabad will be started soon.

Punjab Minister for Housing Mehmood ur Rashid informed the Prime Minister that housing project will be started at Renala Khurd, Chistian and Lodhran soon.