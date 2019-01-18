The first case of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa

ISLAMABAD: Soon after taking oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa proceeded to the Court Room NO 1 where he heard the first case as top judge.



CJ Khosa took oath as the 26th chief justice earlier today after the retirement of Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The CJP rejected the plea by a man who was arrested for drug peddling.

Rejecting the plea, the SC in its verdict stated that the witnesses in the case were government officials and bore no ill-will towards the convict.

Noor Mohammad, 42, was sentenced to 4 and half years for possessing drugs.

Considered an expert in criminal cases, he has decided over 11,000 such cases in the past four years, which were outstanding for years.

In his address at the full court reference in honor of outgoing CJP on Thursday, CJ Khosa had said that he would like to build dams against undue delays in judicial determination of cases, against frivolous litigation, against fake witnesses and false testimonies.