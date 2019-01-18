close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
January 18, 2019

Luxury bus service from Karachi to Quetta inaugurated

Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: A luxury sleeper bus service has initiated its operations from Karachi to Quetta on Friday.

Known as the ‘Super International’, the service aims to provide a luxury experience to passengers with ample facilities to add to the comfort on its journey to and from the two provincial capitals.

Reports revealed that the bus fare is estimated at around Rs3,000 per passenger with the departure being scheduled from Karachi’s Saddar area on alternate days.

Photo: Geo News

It was also revealed that the bus will also allow passengers to sleep during their travel with utmost comfort.

Moreover, the service also boasts of wrapping up a ten hour journey within a span of seven hours during which food and beverages will also be offered along with the provision of LED TVs for each commuter. 

