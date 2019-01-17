Pakistani civilian injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing along the Line of Control (LoC), targeting civil population.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, Indian army resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate fire in Khuiratta Sector along the LoC.

A citizen, Muhammad Mushtaq resident of Tain Village got injured and evacuated to hospital.