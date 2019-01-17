Peace in Afghanistan crucial for Pakistan, General Bajwa tells US officials

A US delegation headed by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, General Austin Scott Miller and Commander Resolute Support Mission met Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa General Headquarters.



According to a press release issued by ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army, regional security environment and Afghan peace and reconciliation process was discussed.

The American delegation appreciated Pakistan’s efforts towards peace process.

General Bajwa reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan and assured continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

Ms Lisa Curtis, Deputy Assistant to US President & senior director for South and Central Asia and US charge d’ affairs to Pakistan were also present.