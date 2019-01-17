close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 17, 2019

Three people shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: At least three people have been shot and killed in Karachi, police said on Thursday.

The firing incident took place in Orangi Town No 14 of the metropolis.

According to police, armed men barged inside a house, opened fire on residents and escaped. 

One person died instantly while two others were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their wounds.

The victims include two brothers and their friend. 

Preliminary police investigations point to the land dispute. 

Police, however, shifted the bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities and launched investigations.

