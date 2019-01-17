Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to be sworn in as 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, will take oath as the 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan on Friday (January 18), after the retirement of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, in a ceremony, to be held in President House Islamabad.



Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who was born on December 21, 1954 in Dera Ghazi Khan will serve as the top most judge for almost eleven months to retire on December 20 this year.

In the appointment of Chief Justice, neither the president nor the prime minister has any role except that the president issues the notification for such mandatory choice and administers the oath of office.

According to the rules the senior most judge automatically stands elevated as the chief justice and is formally sworn in as such after the superannuation of the incumbent chief justice.

Justice Khosa's brothers are former bureaucrat Nasir Mahmood Khosa and former inspector general of police (IGP) of Balochistan Tariq Masood Khosa.

Asif Saeed Khan Khosa belongs to Khosa tribe which is a Baloch tribe.

Asif Saeed Khan Khosa passed his matriculation in 1969 from the Multan Board, securing fifth position.

He was admitted to Government College University (Lahore) for intermediate and secured first position in the Lahore Board.

Then in 1973 he appeared for the B.A exams from Government College Lahore at Punjab University and secured first position.

He secured a National Scholarship Award as well.

Khosa did his masters in English Language and Literature at the University of the Punjab in 1975. He was then admitted to Queens' College, Cambridge and did his Master of Laws with specialization in Public International Law.

Later, he was called to the Bar on 26 July 1979 at the Lincoln's Inn, London.

Barrister Khosa was elevated to the Bench and appointed as Lahore High Court Judge in May 1998.

On February 18, 2010, Justice Khosa was elevated to the position of a Supreme Court judge.

On 2 January 2019, President Arif Alvi approved Khosa's appointment as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

After Justice Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed will be the next chief justice, who will hold the office for more than two years till February 2, 2022.