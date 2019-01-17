Asif Zardari calls Imran Khan the accidental prime minister

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will not complete his constitutional five-year term, said former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday.



“No one accepts Imran Khan’s election. He will not be able to complete his tenure,” Zardari told a public meeting in Badin on Thursday. “His own party will take care of him,” he said.

The former president urged the PTI leader to learn how to govern a country after being selected as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“Sit down and think about the government. Now that you have become an accidental, selected prime minister, learn something.”

“Imran Khan has been waging a battle against me due to the 18th amendment. But it’s a conspiracy against the public.”

“Don’t push us against the wall to an extent that it things spiral out of control,” warned Zardari.

Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PM Imran Khan lacks the courage to talk face-to-face during Parliament sessions.

Bilawal took a jibe at the premier’s tweet from earlier today questioning why some lawmakers are “so scared” of the Exit Control List (ECL).

“We will strongly oppose any action against the 18th Amendment,” he said. "No one can snatch the rights that have been granted to provinces," Bilawal stated.