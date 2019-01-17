Ahad Cheema indicted in assets beyond means case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday indicted former Director General Lahore Development Authority(LDA) Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case.



Cheema was produced before Accountability Court Judge Syed Najam ul Hassan who indicted him in the case.

Ahad pleaded not guilty and contended to contest the charges.

At this, the court adjourned the matter till Jan 30 and directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials to present witnesses for recording their statements on next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that NAB had already filed a reference against Ahad Cheema in connection with assets beyond means case and a copy of the reference had been provided to Ahad Cheema on last hearing.

In the reference, NAB had claimed that the former DG LDA possessed assets more than his known sources of income.

Meanwhile, Accountability Court Judge Syed Najam ul Hassan extended judicial remand of Ahad Cheema and two others for another 15 days in LDA City case.