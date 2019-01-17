Afghan President Ghani telephones PM Imran Khan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan received a telephone call from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani today (Thursday).



PM Imran and Afghan President discussed recent efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan during the telephonic conversation.

Ghani expressed his gratitude for Pakistan's sincere facilitation of these efforts, initiated by the US Special Representative for Peace and Reconciliation in Afghanistan Zamlay Khalilzad, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Imran assured President Ghani that Pakistan was making sincere efforts for a negotiated settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan through an inclusive peace process as part of shared responsibility.

President Ghani invited PM Khan to visit Afghanistan at his earliest convenience.

Khan reciprocated by inviting President Ghani to visit Pakistan. Both leaders also agreed to remain engaged and create an environment for resolving all outstanding issues.

Afghan media Tolo News quoting Ghani’s spokesman reported Imran Khan accepted President Ghani’s invitation to visit Afghanistan.