US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday arrived in Pakistan .

Khalilzad, who met Taliban representatives last month in Abu Dhabi, travelled to Afghanistan as well as China and India as part of the four-nation trip which ends January 21.



Khalilzad is accompanied by United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells and will meet senior civil and military leaders during his visit.

The US envoy will also hold delegation-level talks at the Foreign Office regarding the Afghan peace process.



Khalilzad's visit comes after US President Donald Trump signalled he would bring home half of the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan as he grows increasingly impatient over America´s longest-ever war.



Foreign Office

During the weekly briefing, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan helped in dialogue between the US and Taliban, adding that "we think intra-Afghan dialogue are necessary to resolve the issue".

He said India has no role in Afghan peace process.