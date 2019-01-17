CJP Nisar recounts landmark verdicts by SC in his farewell address

ISLAMABAD: Retiring Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar during his farewell address on Thursday stated that the Supreme Court had delivered landmark decisions during his tenure.

Amidst a full court reference held to pay accolades to him, the outgoing CJP stated that his tenure saw many landmark decisions being delivered by the Supreme Court ranging from water scarcity to population increase.

"We took notice of water scarcity in the country and the whole nation donated to resolve the issue. Another issue that the court raised was that of the rapid increase in population," he stated.

Moreover, during the address also attended by Chief Justice-designate Asif Saeed Khosa and the President of Supreme Court Bar, Justice Nisar stated: “We worked for the rights of the oppressed and gave all citizens the right to lead their lives with respect.”

“We granted overseas Pakistanis the right to vote. We took notice of the high fee charged by private hospitals as well as the matter of granting National Identity Cards (NICs) to transgender persons,” he continued.

Recounting his past groundbreaking verdicts, the CJP stated: “The top court took notice of child domestic workers, including Tayyaba. We tried to resolve issues of health, education and lifestyle as per the rights granted by the Constitution."

“I tried to return the respect that people honoured me with,” he continued.

Furthermore, Justice Nisar, who served as the 25th Chief Justice of Pakistan concluded his talk saying: “I worked within the code of ethics of judges. For me, serving the country was an honour.”

The incoming Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will be taking charge as the chief justice of Pakistan tomorrow [Friday] under the administration of President Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr.