Thu Jan 17, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 17, 2019

PM Imran Khan likely to attend National Assembly session

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to arrive in the National Assembly to attend the session today, Geo News reported  on Thursday citing unnamed sources.

The TV channel reported that Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned Chief Whip Amir Dogar to his chamber.

Imran Khan has only attended 17.65pc of assembly sessions

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan sternly slated the opposition for disrupting the proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, asserting that his political adversaries were only staging...

 While the premier Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday criticized the  opposition for disrupting the proceedings of the National Assembly,   he himself has attended only six out of 34 National Assembly sittings.

A report published in this newspaper stated that the prime minister  has been part of only 17.65 per cent sessions.

