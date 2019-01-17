PM Imran Khan likely to attend National Assembly session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to arrive in the National Assembly to attend the session today, Geo News reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.

The TV channel reported that Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned Chief Whip Amir Dogar to his chamber.

While the premier Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday criticized the opposition for disrupting the proceedings of the National Assembly, he himself has attended only six out of 34 National Assembly sittings.

A report published in this newspaper stated that the prime minister has been part of only 17.65 per cent sessions.