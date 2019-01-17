PM Imran takes a jibe at politicians on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a jibe at the politicians placed on Exit Control List (ECL) asking ‘why are they so keen to go abroad, there is so much work to be done by them in and for Pakistan’.

The PM was apparently responding to the criticism on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government over placing top leadership of Pakistan Peoples’ Party including Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Zardari, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur and several others on the no fly list.

The premier tweeted: “Why are some of our lawmakers so scared of the ECL? Why are they so keen to go abroad? There is so much work to be done by politicians in & for Pak - the land they claim to love but some cannot wait to take frequent trips abroad & lawmakers have iqamas or residencies abroad”.

The PTI came under fire on Wednesday in the National Assembly on the matter and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi admitted ‘haste’ in placing 172 suspects on the ECL.

The Federal Cabinet twice deferred decision on removing the names Bilawal Bhutto and Murad Ali Shah despite the instructions of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar during case proceedings and said that the government would wait for the SC’s written order in this regard.