Fawad Chaudhry says process to change Sindh government has started

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday asked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to change Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on its own.



Talking to media persons here after his visit to the Indus Motors Company, Fawad said the process to change the Sindh government had started.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could change the provincial government with the help of its coalition partners, he added.

The minister said the PPP still had the option of in-house change of the chief minister.

He said there were no chance of imposition of governor rule in the province as the PTI believed in the Constitution and rule of law.

Responding to a question, Fawad said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had been taken on board regarding a special package for Karachi, which would be announced in the finance bill.

The PTI government would take practical steps for the development of the metropolis, he added.

Earlier, he visited the plant and auto parts display of Indus Motors Company.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Ali Asghar Jamali briefed the minister about the functioning of the company.

He, on the occasion, was flanked by Member of Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.